iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $564.66. 2,201,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,224. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

