iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $561.36. 2,825,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.93 and a 200-day moving average of $530.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

