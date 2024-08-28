iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

