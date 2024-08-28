iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.69

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.69 and last traded at $112.82, with a volume of 155759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

