iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 443,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

