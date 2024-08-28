John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $45.82

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $47.18. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

