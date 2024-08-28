Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE JNJ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $163.92. 5,183,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,439. The company has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
