Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,115 shares of company stock worth $68,487,006 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

