Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 362.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.4% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.46. 2,619,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

