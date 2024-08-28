Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 6,235 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,172 shares of company stock worth $118,034,332. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.30. 1,844,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

