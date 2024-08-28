Kintegral Advisory LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.42.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $683.84. 2,426,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,037. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.45. The company has a market capitalization of $294.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.