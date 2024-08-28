Kintegral Advisory LLC Buys 47,365 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1,062.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PFG traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 736,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,263. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

