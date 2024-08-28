Kintegral Advisory LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 7,662,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

