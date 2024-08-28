Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.40. 776,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,219. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

