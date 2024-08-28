Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 153,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 5,070,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.