Kintegral Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 661,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,467. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

