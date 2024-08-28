Kintegral Advisory LLC Purchases 54,064 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock valued at $584,650,712. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $309.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

