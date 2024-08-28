Kintegral Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $55,663,566 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

