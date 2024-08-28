Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

