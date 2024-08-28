Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. 5,087,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785,664. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

