Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $20.67.
About Knorr-Bremse
