Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

About Knorr-Bremse

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.