Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $7,754,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. 9,853,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,604,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

