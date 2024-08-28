Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 406 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IAK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $702.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.