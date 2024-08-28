Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

