Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,780. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

