LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 156449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.