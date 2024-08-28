LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

