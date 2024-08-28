LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265,089 shares of company stock valued at $482,716,014 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. 11,542,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.