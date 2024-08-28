Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.17. 4,170,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,457,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

