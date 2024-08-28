Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

