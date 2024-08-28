Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 288.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,985. The company has a market capitalization of $295.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

