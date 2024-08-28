MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $345.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

