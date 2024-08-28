MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

