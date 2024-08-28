Nano 1-Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,018.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00547434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00267149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

