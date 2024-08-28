NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.33 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $285.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00007339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,207,661,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,011,211 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,207,558,303 with 1,119,747,607 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.54129215 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $311,666,544.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

