NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.67.

NTAP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 1,906,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

