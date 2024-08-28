NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,817,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.