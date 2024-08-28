Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.79

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 20598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

