Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:URI traded down $8.72 on Wednesday, reaching $727.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,358. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $693.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.78.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

