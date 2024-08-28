Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,893 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $377.93. 1,096,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,167. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.