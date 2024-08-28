Northeast Investment Management Sells 601 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,479. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

