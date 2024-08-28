Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.75

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.75 and last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 31011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

