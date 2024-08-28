Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.55

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 64172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

