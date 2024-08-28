ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 4.5% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03. 111,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 539,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

