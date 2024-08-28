Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $9.20 on Tuesday, hitting $626.32. 1,477,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,120. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.56 and its 200 day moving average is $634.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,115 shares of company stock worth $68,487,006. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

