Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 188,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,784. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

