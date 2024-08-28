Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

