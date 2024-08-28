Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 746.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. 1,138,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,876. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.