Presidio Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 239,085 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

