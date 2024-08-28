Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

